Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $113.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.01. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

