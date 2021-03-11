Carbon 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $175,767.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $175,767.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.12 or 0.00520249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00072155 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00547927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074306 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,874,583 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

