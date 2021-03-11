DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by 83.8% over the last three years.

DKS stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

