DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by 83.8% over the last three years.
DKS stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.
In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
