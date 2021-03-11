Morgan Stanley Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $25.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of CLR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.80. 10,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,646. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

