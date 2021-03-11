Northland Securities Increases Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $40.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPRO. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.58.

Open Lending stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $46,645,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,511,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

