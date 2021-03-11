P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Asure Software comprises about 2.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASUR. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Asure Software by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Asure Software by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asure Software by 10,851.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 490,383 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Asure Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

