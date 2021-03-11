CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$107.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$107.35.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CGI stock traded up C$2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$101.10. 118,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,591. CGI has a 1 year low of C$67.23 and a 1 year high of C$104.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

