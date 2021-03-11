P.A.W. Capital Corp Purchases 800 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.63. 23,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.