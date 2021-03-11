Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 1,050 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $3,469,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

