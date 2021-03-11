P.A.W. Capital Corp Trims Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Marchex makes up approximately 1.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Marchex worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the third quarter worth about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

