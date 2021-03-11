Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,611. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

