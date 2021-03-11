Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,330 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,330 ($17.38).
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of LON:DNLM traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,298 ($16.96). 185,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,459. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,245.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,303.43.
In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
