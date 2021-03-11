Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,330 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,330 ($17.38).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of LON:DNLM traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,298 ($16.96). 185,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,459. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,245.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,303.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

