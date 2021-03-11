Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Expands By 1,100.0%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OVCHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 152,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

OVCHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

