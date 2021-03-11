Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 1,374.5% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,078,417,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGGI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,801,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,853,656. Trans Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

