Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALTO traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 185,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,528. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

