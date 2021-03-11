Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.60

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

