Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

NYSE BW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 7,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $374.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

