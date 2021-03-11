Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Increased to £106 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £103 ($134.57) to £106 ($138.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 232.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.43 ($48.95).

LON:SXS traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,185 ($41.61). The company had a trading volume of 163,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,768. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,256 ($42.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,094.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,779.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -218.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding purchased 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

