Hunting (LON:HTG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 290 ($3.79). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Shares of LON:HTG traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 275.80 ($3.60). The company had a trading volume of 161,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,749. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £454.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.16.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

