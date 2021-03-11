Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

TM17 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 765.75 ($10.00).

Shares of LON TM17 traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 699 ($9.13). 218,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 781.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 756.70. The company has a market capitalization of £919.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

