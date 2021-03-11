JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 704

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 641 ($8.37) to GBX 704 ($9.20) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 329.36 ($4.30).

Shares of LON RMG traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 494.20 ($6.46). 2,680,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 439.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.76. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.64.

In related news, insider Keith Williams acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

