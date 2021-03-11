Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 9,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a PE ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $221,427.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,171.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

