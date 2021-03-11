LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. LendingClub updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 46,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

