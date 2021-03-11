Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 94,375 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,375 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.