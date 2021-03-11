iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Berry Group LLC

Berry Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Berry Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 585.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 1,227,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,275,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.