Citigroup Inc. Sells 430,543 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,543 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

