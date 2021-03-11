BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 23,003 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,993,000 after buying an additional 520,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,806,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,242,000 after buying an additional 105,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after buying an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

