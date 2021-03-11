BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 180 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,816,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $705.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $716.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.56. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

