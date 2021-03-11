ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $198.05 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.72.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $207,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

