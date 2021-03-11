Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 100 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,346,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $214.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.73 and a 200 day moving average of $177.59. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

