Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,807,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

ET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,380,773. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.