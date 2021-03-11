Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $28.12 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $451.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,445. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

