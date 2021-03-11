Berry Group LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Berry Group LLC reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,455.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,805 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $39,630,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,638. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Insiders have sold 710,622 shares of company stock valued at $57,386,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

