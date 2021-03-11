Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.31. 995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,634. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.19.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

