Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 866 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,857 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.20. 33,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,073. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of -322.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.00 and a 200 day moving average of $152.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,123. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.