Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,391,916 shares of company stock valued at $371,549,645. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.96. 509,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.24. The firm has a market cap of $754.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

