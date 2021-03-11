Bob’s Repair 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,585.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $544,881.99 and $14,585.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.55 or 0.00713931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00066441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars.

