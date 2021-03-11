National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.81 million, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.02.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

