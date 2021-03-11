Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Clarus updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CLAR opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

