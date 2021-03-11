KuCoin Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $390.57 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $390.57 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00008667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.55 or 0.00713931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00066441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

