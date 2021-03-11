Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $94.84. 798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after buying an additional 271,089 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

