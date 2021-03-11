Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Target Price at $35.20

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 9,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,540. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last three months.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

