Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Target Price at $35.20

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SGFY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 9,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,540. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.79.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
