First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE DEO traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $170.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

