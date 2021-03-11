Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $30.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SCCAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.