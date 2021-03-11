First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,252,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. 46,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,168. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $71.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82.

