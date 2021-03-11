Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $42,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,691. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

