Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,800 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.38. 276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

