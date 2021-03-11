Berry Group LLC Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berry Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.2% of Berry Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 46,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

