Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 793,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,118,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

