Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 5,156,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,108,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 761,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 331,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.